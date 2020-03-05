The governor said the patients contracted the virus while traveling overseas and are in good condition, but it wasn’t immediately disclosed where the three had traveled.
“This is serious, but this is what our state has been actively preparing for,” Hogan said at the news conference.
In his statement, Hogan encouraged residents not to panic, “but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.