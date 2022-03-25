The supplemental budget also includes $31 million for child care providers and facilities. That includes $16 million to provide funds for retention and recruitment bonuses for child care providers and employees. It also includes $15 million to establish a loan program that will support critical renovations and improvements to child care facilities.
It also includes $45 million for initiatives to address crime that Hogan announced Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Maryland House approved the state’s $58.5 billion budget for the next fiscal year on Thursday. The House and Senate will work on differences in the budget plan before giving it final approval before the legislative session ends April 11.