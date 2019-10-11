Hogan says he’s not ready to say he supports impeachment, or the removal of the president.

The governor also says he’s very concerned about whether a “fair and objective” impeachment inquiry can be done “in this Democratic Congress.”

Congress is conducting an impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower’s allegation that Trump pressed the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on political rival Joe Biden as he delayed military aid to the country.

