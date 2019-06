ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan is taking steps to strengthen cybersecurity in Maryland in the wake of a cyberattack that hit the city of Baltimore’s computer network.

Hogan signed an executive order on Tuesday to create a new position called the Maryland Chief Information Security Officer. The Republican governor also said he is forming the Office of Security Management and the Maryland Cybersecurity Coordinating Council.

The three will work to improve the state’s ability to address a cybersecurity incident.

For example, the council will help create recommendations for the state to identify and respond to cybersecurity risks and recover from them. It will include state officials from agencies and departments throughout the state.

Last month, a cyberattack affected functions of local government in Baltimore.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.