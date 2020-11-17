The number of hospitalizations are up to 1,046. That’s an increase of 61 from the previous day.
The state also reported 26 deaths in a 24-hour period. Maryland has had a total of 4,186 deaths from the coronavirus.
Last week, Hogan announced a reduction for indoor operations for bars and restaurants from 75% to 50%.
State health officials also issued a public health advisory last week strongly discouraging indoor gatherings of more than 25 people.
