Those who tested positive are quarantining in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol. The governor’s office also said contact tracing is also being conducted.
Hogan, a cancer survivor, announced Sunday that he had received a third shot of a coronavirus vaccine last week.
The Maryland Association of Counties announced Tuesday that “several” attendees at the organization’s conference in Ocean City tested positive for COVID-19, The Daily Times reported. The annual event draws officials from around the state and wrapped up Saturday.
Both Hogan and Rutherford recently attended parts of the conference, but Ricci declined to say whether the governor’s staff members who tested positive were at the conference.