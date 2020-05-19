Baltimore County has had 4,920 confirmed cases of the virus and 247 confirmed deaths.
Overall, Maryland reported a total of 41,546 cases of the virus on Tuesday. That’s up 1,784 cases from Monday. The state has confirmed 1,963 deaths so far. That’s up 60 from Monday. Maryland has had 167,112 negative tests for the virus. The state also reported that 1,421 people are hospitalized due to the virus, down 26 people from Monday.
