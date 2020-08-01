Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Saturday that the state’s 24 jurisdictions had each tested 10 percent of their populations for the novel coronavirus, an important milestone in his administration’s effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The state’s health department set the goal of 10 percent in June, telling county leaders in a letter that it was “absolutely critical to step up local COVID-19 testing response efforts so that we may continue to move forward on the road to recovery.”

Hogan commended county leaders, saying in a statement that “our aggressive statewide testing strategy is helping us to understand, identify, and stop the spread of this virus.” The state, he added, will continue to make “unlimited quantities of tests available.”

Statewide, nearly 930,000 Marylanders have been tested, representing 15.4 percent of the population.

As part of his announcement, Hogan said the state’s seven-day average positivity rate had dropped to 4.47 percent, with 592 current hospitalizations and 132 intensive care beds in use. Maryland reported 1,019 new cases and 13 more deaths on Saturday.

In Virginia, there were 913 new cases and 41 more deaths. The District reported 79 new cases and no additional deaths.