Hogan commended county leaders, saying in a statement that “our aggressive statewide testing strategy is helping us to understand, identify, and stop the spread of this virus.” The state, he added, will continue to make “unlimited quantities of tests available.”
Statewide, nearly 930,000 Marylanders have been tested, representing 15.4 percent of the population.
As part of his announcement, Hogan said the state’s seven-day average positivity rate had dropped to 4.47 percent, with 592 current hospitalizations and 132 intensive care beds in use. Maryland reported 1,019 new cases and 13 more deaths on Saturday.
In Virginia, there were 913 new cases and 41 more deaths. The District reported 79 new cases and no additional deaths.