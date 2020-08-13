Hospitals participating in the study are representative of the state’s geography and expected levels of infection. That’s based on confirmed COVID-19 cases and patients visiting emergency departments.
“Understanding the level and pattern of unrecognized community transmissions of COVID-19 is crucial to curb transmission and prevent a future wave of the pandemic,” Health Secretary Robert Neall said. “Establishing a baseline of those who have tested positive will help us better understand how it spreads so we can fight it more effectively.”
