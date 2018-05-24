Maryland health officials said Thursday that a person has been diagnosed with measles and warned that others in the D.C. region may have been exposed to the illness.

The person contracted measles outside the country, was diagnosed on Wednesday and is getting treatment, Montgomery County said in a statement.

The statement included locations where the person may have exposed others to measles: Dulles International Airport in international arrivals and baggage claim from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on May 15; Nordstrom Rack at 15760 Shady Grove Rd. in Gaithersburg from 3 to 6 p.m. on May 17; and the Circuit Court of Maryland, 50 Maryland Ave., Hearing Room 2K, Second Floor, South Tower in Rockville, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 18.

Measles, with symptoms including a fever higher than 101 degrees and a rash, is highly contagious, officials said. Symptoms may develop up to 21 days after exposure. Those who have received a dose of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine are unlikely to get the illness. Maryland officials warned of a case of measles exposure last year.

Those who think they have been exposed may call the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services’ Disease Control Office at 240-777-1755, officials said. Calls after hours or on the weekend can be directed to the county’s crisis center at 240-777-4000.