HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Two assistant principals at a Maryland high school have been place on paid leave after they were accused of drinking alcohol at the school’s prom.

News outlets quote Prince George’s County Public Schools spokesman John White as saying the allegations against Christopher Burrows and Patricia Duffy are being investigated. The Northwestern High School assistant principals were chaperones at the school’s May 18 prom.

The school’s principal, Carlene Murray, is also on paid leave following the prom. White says she hasn’t been accused of drinking but that she’s on leave “for another matter.” The Washington Post quotes White as saying Thursday that he can’t provide any more information on her case.

News outlets were unable to reach the three officials for comment.

