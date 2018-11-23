MARYLAND

Automated flagging system to be tested

Maryland highway officials will test new technology to reduce the risk to human flagging crews in roadwork zones.

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration will use an automated flagger assistance device instead of someone with a long pole with “Stop” and “Slow” signs attached, WTOP-FM reported.

Charlie Gischler, of the state highway agency, says the system will eliminate the need for somebody to stand in the road next to traffic.

The device will be tested at a drainage project just north of Cumberland.

— Associated Press

Woman killed in single-car crash

A woman was killed Friday morning when the vehicle she was driving struck a tree in Temple Hills, Md., according to the U.S. Park Police.

The crash happened about 7:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Suitland Parkway, near Branch Avenue. Police did not publicly identify the victim. They described her as in her late 20s and from Suitland, Md.

“Speed and environmental conditions may have been a factor” in the crash, police said.

— Peter Hermann

the District

Man arrested after flight lands in Atlanta

A District man who was arrested Wednesday after reportedly asking all Jewish people on a Delta Air Lines flight to identify themselves was released Thursday after spending the night in jail.

David Toaff, 34, of the Logan Circle neighborhood of Northwest Washington, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing law enforcement officers, according to Georgia court records.

A video taken by a passenger who had been on the Delta flight showed a man later identified as Toaff shouting and trying to run from three officers as they took him into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“I’m not a bad person,” Toaff is heard saying.

“Nobody said you’re a bad person,” one of the officers replied.

In the video, Toaff is wearing what appears to be a Jewish prayer shawl known as a tallit.

Toaff declined to comment about the incident.

— Marissa J. Lang