The drawings will be conducted using a computer program that randomly selects a number from within the range of numbers provided to the lottery by Maryland’s health department.
To be eligible, a participant must be a resident who is 18 and over who has been vaccinated in Maryland.
Several other states also are holding lottery promotions to encourage people to get vaccinated, including New York, Ohio and Oregon. The Kentucky Lottery gave out coupons for a free lottery ticket to adults who received a shot at Kroger or Walmart.