Virginia reported 654 new cases on Saturday, along with seven deaths. The overall test positivity rate for the state is 11 percent.
D.C. added 55 new cases, mostly in Wards 1, 4 and 7. It also added 5 deaths. The per-day test positivity rate in the city jumped from 2.5 percent on Friday to 5 percent on Saturday, though its overall positivity rate is still declining.
It is still unclear whether the steps taking toward reopening or the mass protests against the killing of George Floyd last week have contributed to a resurgence of infections in the region.