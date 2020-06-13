D.C., Maryland and Virginia reported 1,405 covid-19 infections on Saturday, higher than the seven-day average of 1,248. The region also added 38 covid-related deaths, 26 in Maryland.

The number of new covid-19 hospitalizations in Maryland has been spiking, with 134 new hospitalizations reported Friday and 130 reported Saturday. This came after six days of the figure fluctuating below a hundred and hitting a low of 34. The overall test positivity rate, however, has continued to decline, going from about 16 percent last week to 15 percent on Saturday.

Virginia reported 654 new cases on Saturday, along with seven deaths. The overall test positivity rate for the state is 11 percent.

D.C. added 55 new cases, mostly in Wards 1, 4 and 7. It also added 5 deaths. The per-day test positivity rate in the city jumped from 2.5 percent on Friday to 5 percent on Saturday, though its overall positivity rate is still declining.

It is still unclear whether the steps taking toward reopening or the mass protests against the killing of George Floyd last week have contributed to a resurgence of infections in the region.