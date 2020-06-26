Nurses at Pleasant View struggled to treat rapidly deteriorating patients while the facility’s medical director was nowhere to be found, local officials pleaded with the state for more resources and a paramedic told The Washington Post that the halls were eerily quiet, except for ragged coughing audible from behind closed doors.

Dozens died in April and May, including nursing assistant Lawrence Nokes, who family members say passed the virus to his wife, who tested positive for covid-19 after she also died.

“$70,000 seems very low to me,” said Carrie Kelley, Nokes’s stepdaughter. “It doesn’t even get close given the number of lives that were lost … Frankly, I can’t even believe [the facility] is still in existence.”

The new inspection reports show that in mid-May, state inspectors found that conditions at the facility constituted “immediate jeopardy to the health and safety of residents.” Among the incidents cited by inspectors were a resident who had tested negative for covid-19 being moved to the area of the building where positive residents lived; nursing assistants assigned to work in rooms for positive and negative patients on the same day; and understaffing that allowed at least one newly admitted patient to wander throughout the building without a mask. That patient later tested positive for covid-19.

The facility submitted a plan to correct the situation that was accepted by the state on May 29, according to the reports, which were first reported by the Baltimore Sun.

The Office of Healthcare Quality levied a $5,000 daily fine against the facility from May 7 until May 20, according to state inspection reports, which Pleasant View can dispute.

Pleasant View administrator Rebecca Travels did not return requests for comment Friday.

Inspectors who observed the facility and conducted interviews with staff, in addition to reviewing records, found that “it was evident that the facility failed to properly implement infection control practices to prevent COVID-19 and was not following infection control safety practices and guidance recommended by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The inspections also offer insight into missteps surrounding the initial outbreak at Pleasant View. Inspectors found that the facility identified “clusters of possible respiratory infections” by March 19, but did not contact the local health department until March 23.

It was not until March 31 that nearly 70 percent of its residents tested positive for covid-19 in a single day, according to the reports, with 55 of them sent to the hospital.

Inspectors found that the director of nursing had called out sick March 30 and resigned in April, but the facility did not alert the state of the resignation, as was required by state regulation. Inspectors also found that the assistant director of nursing called out sick March 29, and that the position was listed as “vacant” in April.

Still, Travels, the administrator, said to state regulators in late April: “I have no concerns regarding staffing at this time.”

