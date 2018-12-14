JESSUP, Md. — Maryland’s corrections department says an inmate allegedly tried to sexually assault a correctional officer at the Patuxent Institution in Jessup.

The department said it happened early Friday morning, when a correctional officer was escorting an inmate assigned to kitchen duty.

According to the department, the officer says she was shoved into a closet by an inmate, where he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her.

The department says the correctional officer was taken to a local hospital for an examination and treatment. The department says she has subsequently identified her attacker.

The department says the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.