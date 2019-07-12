UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A jury in Maryland has convicted a man accused of killing a fellow resident of the District of Columbia during a marijuana sale.

The office of the state’s attorney in Prince George’s County says 27-year-old Benson Thorne Jr. was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence.

Prosecutors say Thorne fatally shot 24-year-old Troy Foster in August 2017 when they met for the sale.

Authorities say Foster’s cellphone records showed Thorne was the last person he communicated with before being shot. They say Thorne later repeatedly searched online for tips on how to remove gunshot residue from the body and clothes.

Thorne faces up to 50 years in prison. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.