Field sobriety tests were conducted, and the Prince George’s County Democrat was arrested, authorities said. He was later released on his own recognizance.
A call to Walker’s office was not immediately returned Monday.
Walker has temporarily stepped down as the vice chairman of a subcommittee on alcohol while the legal process proceeds, House Speaker Adrienne Jones said in a statement Monday.
