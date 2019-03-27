ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland lawmaker has been reprimanded over an ethics panel’s findings of an ongoing and unrepentant pattern of bullying and abusive workplace behavior, particularly against female staffers.

The House of Delegates voted 136-0 Wednesday to reprimand Del. Jay Jalisi, a Baltimore County Democrat. It’s the latest ethics concern to come before Maryland lawmakers, as they near the end of their 90-day session.

Jalisi, who was absent for the vote, has denounced the accusations against him as a “political hit job” and “a nasty smear campaign.”

But an ethics panel of House and Senate lawmakers contends its findings are based on 38 interviews and 18 sworn affidavits.

The panel’s report cites records showing confrontations at a hotel prompted management to bar Jalisi from being a guest.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.