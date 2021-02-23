“Once we have those PCR results, we’ll be able to make decisions on any alternations to the stages of our operations,” Ferguson said.
The Senate president said lawmakers are using the rapid tests on Tuesdays and Fridays as part of lawmakers’ surveillance program for the virus, as they conduct their 90-day session in person at the Maryland State House.
“We have had members quarantine during the legislative session out of an abundance of caution but we have not been notified of any positive member PCR tests during the legislative session,” Alexandria Hughes, House Speaker Adrienne Jones’s chief of staff, wrote in an email.
Ferguson reminded senators of the planning that has gone into holding the session during a pandemic. He told them “we will continue to err on the side of health and caution, and I believe that our operations will be able to continue in as least-risk situation as possible.”
“This is part of our critical surveillance program,” Ferguson said. “It will create challenges like today where we’re awaiting results, but ultimately reducing the risk of spread, I think, is where we will ultimately default moving forward, recognizing the challenges that that provides.”
