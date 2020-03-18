The legislation comes as the state announced its first death from COVID-19. Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement late Wednesday that the man was a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s who suffered from an underlying medical condition.

Gov. Hogan will hold a press conference at 10:00 am Thursday in Annapolis to provide further updates and announce additional actions, the statement said.

The measure prohibits employers from firing employees who need to be quarantined or isolated. The measure extends unemployment benefits to people who are ill longer than sick leave allows or for people who are caring for a family member. It also enables someone to receive unemployment benefits, if an employer shuts down.

The bill was one of the top priority measures lawmakers expedited, frblic health experts, and in case the circumstances change, of course, we’ll be flexible, but at this point right now we are firmly coming back for a special session at the end of May,” Senate President Bill Ferguson told reporters.

The General Assembly approved the state’s $48 billion budget for the next fiscal year.

Sen. Guy Guzzone, the Senate’s budget chairman, said actions by lawmakers creates a total of about half a billion dollars for the governor to respond to the coronavirus.

“This budget, in my opinion, is an effort on our part ... to protect our values and at the same time give the governor the immediate authority and the immediate money and availability to do what is necessary to protect our citizens and to protect small businesses as we move forward,” said Guzzone, a Howard County Democrat.

The General Assembly also passed legislation Wednesday that would let voters decide whether to allow sports betting in the state. The measure simply puts the question on the November ballot for voters. The bill leaves details about how sports betting would be implemented until another time, if voters approve.

On Tuesday night, the House gave final approval to a far-reaching education measure projected to cost billions of dollars over the next decade.

The education measure was a top priority in the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. It was the product of a state commission that spent three years working on recommendations in five major policy areas for K-12. They include expanding early childhood education such as pre-K and increasing teacher salaries. The policy areas also include college and career readiness, aid for struggling schools and accountability in implementation.

Concerns about how the new coronavirus will affect the economy has had an effect on the bill. The Senate changed the legislation so that if revenue estimates in December are more than 7.5% below revenue estimates made in March of that year, per pupil increases in major education aid required under the bill would be limited to the rate of inflation.

The education measure is phased in over 10 years, and lawmakers already have made a down payment on the first three years. The General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, also approved some revenue measures to help pay for future years.

One measure would make Maryland the first state in the nation to tax companies like Facebook and Google for money they make from digital ads on the internet. Lawmakers also approved a $1.75 tax hike on tobacco. They also passed a tax on digital downloads.

“I just thought overall we should not have passed any taxes this session, not with the current economic conditions that are out there,” said Sen. Stephen Hershey, an Eastern Shore Republican.

Lawmakers also approved a plan to spend an additional $2.2 billion on school construction over the next several years. A $577 million settlement over 10 years to end a long-running federal lawsuit involving the state’s four historically black colleges also was approved.

The General Assembly also approved a $389-million plan to redevelop the dilapidated Pimlico Race Course, where the Preakness Stakes is held each year, and the Laurel Race Course.

Meanwhile, the General Assembly also passed a measure to require background checks on all rifle and shotgun sales in Maryland. Under current Maryland law, sales of rifles and shotguns by unlicensed sellers do not require a background check. The bill was changed so that loans of rifles and shotguns will be exempted from the background check requirement.

