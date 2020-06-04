“The primary election in Maryland on Tuesday was conducted under extraordinary circumstances that required timing changes and significant adjustments to voting methods,” the lawmakers said in a statement. “Under this pressure, it is clear there have been a number of breakdowns in the process.”
Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, also criticized the process at a news conference Wednesday. He said there were “significant failures,” and he called on the state elections board to prepare a report to him and other state officials by July 3.
Last month, officials ended up authorizing the setup of two additional voting centers in Baltimore over concerns that ballots were not arriving in the mail as planned. On Tuesday, dozens of voters remained in line two hours after polls were scheduled to close because social-distancing measures prompted by the pandemic slowed the flow of people at voting centers.
“With the full participation and cooperation of the Maryland State Board of Elections and the Board’s staff, there must be an urgent, thorough and rigorous review of the Maryland primary election to identify problems that occurred, take steps to address them and ensure that as a state we are well-prepared to conduct a safe, free and fair election in November,” the lawmakers’ statement said.
