However, the extension of the tax was widely opposed by Maryland business groups.
Del. Eric Luedtke sponsored the bill. He says a House subcommittee has advanced a smaller package of revenue measures for the education proposal, which would be phased in over 10 years.
The Montgomery County Democrat says on Twitter that officials will have more work to do in the future to fund later years in the education measure.
