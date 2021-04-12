“We’ve gotten through what a lot of people did not think was going to be feasible,” Senate President Bill Ferguson told senators on Friday, referring to the difficulties of holding session during a pandemic.

One of the high-profile measures left unresolved relates to the implementation of sports betting, which voters approved with 67% support in November.

Story continues below advertisement

Significant changes have been made to legislation previously approved by the House. The Senate has lifted caps on the number of sports betting licenses that would be allowed online and at facilities like the state’s casinos and horse racing tracks.

Advertisement

“We didn’t want to be in a position to pick winners and losers,” said Sen. Craig Zucker, a Montgomery County Democrat. “With a limited amount of licenses it could leave people out who are small, minority- and women-owned businesses that want to apply.”

The Senate also is allowing the stadiums where Maryland’s three professional sports teams play to have sports betting regularly at the facilities. The House bill passed earlier would only allow sports betting on game days at the stadiums where the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Football Team play.

Story continues below advertisement

Lawmakers also are still weighing a measure that would take the governor out of the parole process. The measure would repeal the requirement that parole for an inmate serving a life sentence must be approved by the governor. It would put the decision in the control of a parole commission instead.

Advertisement

Another measure that is pending is the Senate president’s bill that would exempt the news media from a first-in-the-nation tax on digital advertising. It also would prohibit Big Tech companies from passing the cost of the tax on to consumers. Earlier this year, lawmakers overrode Hogan’s veto of the measure, which is being challenged in federal court.

Lawmakers also are considering a measure that would permanently legalize the ability of restaurants and bars to sell and deliver alcoholic beverages for carry-out, when sold with food. Businesses have been allowed to sell alcoholic beverages as carry-out to help them through the pandemic.