It takes a three-fifths vote by both chambers of the General Assembly to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot.

Under the proposed change, lawmakers would decide whether to expand gambling. The law requiring lawmakers as well as voters to decide on any further gambling expansion was part of the constitutional amendment voters approved in 2008 to allow casinos.

State analysts project Maryland’s six casinos will generate about $1.8 billion in gross gambling revenue in fiscal year 2021. That includes $542 million for the state’s Education Trust Fund.