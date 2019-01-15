ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland House committee is scheduled to get an update on how a new law is being implemented that allows courts to temporarily restrict firearms access for people found to be a risk to themselves or others.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to get a briefing on Tuesday on Maryland’s “red flag” law.

The law allows law enforcement officials, mental health providers, certain family members and intimate partners to petition a court to restrict firearms access.

The law took effect Oct. 1. That month, there were 114 requests to restrict firearms access, and 36 of them were granted.

Maryland was among eight states that passed similar legislation after the shooting at Parkland High School in Florida that killed 17 people in February.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.