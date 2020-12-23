“The suffering going on in our state is completely unacceptable,” said Franchot, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022. “My goodness, tomorrow is Christmas Eve ... We can’t turn our backs on our neighbors.”

State Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp (D), Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin (D-Md.) and local officials from Baltimore City as well as Montgomery, Frederick and Anne Arundel counties echoed Franchot’s appeal.

Montgomery County Council Chairman Tom Hucker (D-District 5) said he welcomed the federal stimulus packaged passed by Congress this week, but was disappointed by the exclusion of direct state and local aid. He urged Hogan to allocate $928 million from the state’s rainy day fund toward rental relief and business relief programs. “There is no reason that we should have hundreds and thousands of residents going hungry while state funds stay idle,” he said.

Asked for comment about the appeals from state and local officials, Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci provided the governor’s Tuesday statement on the federal stimulus package.

“More still needs to be done, including by Congress, to help our economy and our workforce,” Hogan said in the statement. “And when the General Assembly returns to work for the 2021 session, we will be proposing a larger economic and stimulus relief package to provide further support to our struggling families and small businesses.”

Ricci added that state officials need to see what financial relief Maryland receives from the federal government before identifying remaining areas of need.

With the number of coronavirus cases in Maryland, Virginia and the District still soaring, Hogan visited the Franklin Woods Center in Baltimore County to see some of the first nursing home residents in the state receive their coronavirus vaccines.

He said the state’s health department — which on Wednesday launched a vaccine dashboard to track distribution of the shots — has signed up every nursing home and assisted living center in Maryland to receive the shots.

In D.C., officials said they are seeing greater willingness to take the vaccine than anticipated, and are making plans to expand delivery beyond high-priority workers to elderly residents.

Among the healthcare workers and first responders who were the first to be offered the vaccine, “we’ve seen a higher uptake of the vaccine than we expected,” Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Administration director Patrick Ashley said on a call with D.C. Council members. “That’s great news for us.”

Ashley said residents of the city’s nursing homes should receive vaccines in early January. Other elderly residents, along with teachers and other frontline workers, will be next.

Ashley said the city will soon debut a website and phone hotline where people can find out if they are eligible for vaccination, make an appointment to get the shot at a pharmacy or a nonprofit if they are eligible, or get an email notification that will let them know when they can sign up.

“We want folks to get the vaccination as soon as possible,” Ashley said.

Virginia reported a single-day high of 4,652 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with 55 new deaths also reported. Maryland had 2,465 new cases and 49 deaths, while the District reported 326 new cases and seven deaths.

The seven-day average of daily new cases has spiked significantly across the region since Thanksgiving, climbing to 6,373 from 4,989. In the District, the seven day average of newly reported daily cases has risen from 151 to 232; in Maryland, it’s 2,229, down very slightlyfrom 2,250; and in Virginia it’s increased from 2,588 to 3,842.

Officials are warning that travel and family visits over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays could accelerate the spread, and pleaded with people to stay home and avoid gathering — especially unmasked or indoors — with others not from their households.

More than 11,000 people from D.C., Maryland and Virginia have died of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.