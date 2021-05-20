The lottery is the latest effort by Maryland to get as many people inoculated against the coronavirus as possible, as the state tries to return to pre-pandemic normalcy. It is one of the largest cash incentives a state government has offered to its residents to promote the vaccine. Earlier this month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) announced he would offer five $1 million prizes to vaccinated state residents, along with four-year college scholarships for five vaccinated Ohioans under the age of 18.