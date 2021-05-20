Statewide coronavirus metrics, which indicate the community spread of the virus and the level of severity, have continued to decline in recent weeks as vaccinations take hold. Hospitalizations are at a six-month low, according to The Washington Post tracker, the test positivity rate is about 3.2 percent, and the seven-day average of cases per 100,000 people is at 5.52, a rate last seen in Maryland in April of 2020.