EASTON, Md. — Maryland police say a man is accused of threatening a woman with a chain saw and holding her against her will for several days.

WBOC-TV reports 57-year-old Henry James Kulesza is charged with false imprisonment and assault. A Maryland State Police statement says a woman called police Thursday morning and told troopers Kulesza imprisoned her for two days and assaulted her. She told troopers she escaped when he fell asleep.

Kulesza fled the scene before troopers arrived, but was later found and arrested. The release says troopers learned Kulesza is wanted in Virginia on weapons charges. It says Virginia authorities have requested to extradite him.

