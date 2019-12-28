Havre de Grace Police had responded to a medical emergency call on Jan. 7 at a city residence. The child was transferred to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital, where she died a short time later. Her death was ruled a homicide after a state autopsy, the release said.

AD

The charges followed an extensive investigation by Havre de Grace Police, which provided few details in the release about what led to Mills’ arrest.

Mills was being held in the Harford County Detention Center. An officer answering the phone at the detention center late Saturday had no information about whether Mills has a lawyer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD