Watson became combative with security officers when they asked him to move. An officer who thought he was armed sprayed pepper spray at Watson after he reached into his pocket. Watson then retreated and drove away.

Watson returned, however, and officers saw a flash of a gunshot come from the driver-side window toward them. Watson fired at least four additional shots before he drove away, authorities said.

When police identified his home from his license plate, they searched his residence and found a privately made handgun without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun.