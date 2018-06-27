ROSEDALE, Md. — Maryland authorities say a man has been arrested in the slaying of his stepmother and her neighbor.

In a news release Wednesday, Baltimore County police say 32-year-old Ryan Michael McGuire killed his stepmother, 66-year-old Judy Elizabeth Slebzak, weeks ago. They believe he then killed 61-year-old Cindy Berdina Testerman after she asked about Slebzak’s whereabouts.

McGuire is charged with multiple counts of first- and second-degree murder.

Testerman was found dead Sunday. Authorities say evidence implicated McGuire in Testerman’s death and indicated he was staying with his stepmother. Police searched Slebzak’s house and found her body in a cedar chest. Police believe McGuire was selling their possessions for illegal drugs.

Police say McGuire has admitted to being involved in their deaths. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

