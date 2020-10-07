Police said officers responding to a report of a shooting in Columbia on Saturday discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, a group of people had gathered to shoot a music video when a male suspect opened fire before fleeing the scene. Police said their investigation identified Dorsey as the suspect.
Dorsey is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. Online records didn’t indicate whether he has an attorney.
