REGIONAL

Man charged in Va. sexual assault

A man has been charged in an Arlington sexual assault after police in Virginia received a tip about his identity.

Wondimagegn Azemach, 19, of Riverdale, Md., has been charged with abduction with intent to defile and sexual battery, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

On Thursday, a man followed a woman into a building in the 1500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway and cornered her inside an elevator, police said. He then sexually assaulted her, police said.

Police released surveillance video from the scene, asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the man.

Azemach is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

— Susan Svrluga

D.C. man fatally struck by vehicle in Arlington

A 66-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle late Friday night in the 1700 block of N. George Mason Drive in Arlington, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

Police said Robert Bramwell, of the District, was hit when he entered the roadway at 10:51 p.m. Police said Bramwell was not in a crosswalk and did not have the right of way. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda sedan that struck Bramwell stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

— Joe Heim

THE DISTRICT

Man fatally shot, woman wounded

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a double shooting early Saturday in the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue SE, police said.

It happened just after midnight inside an apartment not far from the Potomac Avenue Metro, according to police.

The man, who was identified as Richfield Chang, 37, of Southeast Washington, was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting, and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Both victims were shot multiple times.

— Allison Klein

White House fence jumper arrested

The Secret Service arrested a man who climbed over a fence onto White House grounds around 9 p.m. Friday, according to a report by D.C. police.

Dayton Hershey, 21, of Paradise, Pa., was taken into custody by D.C. police and charged with assault on a police officer and unlawful entry.

The Secret Service did not respond to an email asking whether President Trump was in the White House when the incident happened.

— Joe Heim

Officer charged with sexual abuse

A D.C. police officer who volunteers at a health spa in Northwest Washington was arrested Thursday and charged with sexually abusing a woman during a treatment session, according to police and court documents.

An affidavit filed in Superior Court said the woman also is a D.C. police officer. Authorities said the officers were off duty at the time of the incident.

Police said that Officer Pearce Then, 42, of Adelphi, Md., was charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse and suspended. Then’s attorney entered a not guilty plea in Superior Court on Thursday.

When reached by phone, Then declined to comment. Police said in the affidavit that he told detectives his actions were accidental.

Court documents say that Then’s wife owns Roche’s Microblading & Spa in the 3600 block of 16th Street NW.

The affidavit says Then and the female officer had been discussing a treatment and that she agreed to come to the spa on Monday. The woman told police she was sexually abused during the procedure and that she reported the incident to her department superiors.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

One dead, one injured in Route 50 crash

A driver was killed early Saturday in Mitchellville after a car crash on Route 50, according to police.

Maryland State Police responded to a call at 4 a.m. warning of a car headed in the wrong direction on westbound Route 50. Moments later, a 911 call reported a crash on the highway east of Route 704, police said.

The driver of the eastbound car was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified by police pending next-of-kin notification.

Joshua Edwards, 22, of Greensboro, Md., the driver of another car involved in the crash, was taken to Baltimore to the R Adams Cowley Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

— Susan Svrluga

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news