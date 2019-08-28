OXON HILL, Md. — A Maryland man faces murder charges in the deaths of an Uber driver and another passenger who was picked up as part of a ride-share option.

Authorities with the Prince George’s County Police Department say 42-year-old Aaron Lanier Jr. of Fort Washington faces charges in the shooting deaths of the driver and the second passenger Tuesday in Oxon Hill.

They say 46-year-old Beaudouin Tchakounte of Frederick was the driver who picked up Lanier and later picked up 31-year-old Casey Xavier Robinson of Accokeek.

Police found both men, suffering from gunshots, about 9:45 p.m. in the car that was stopped in a road.

Investigators say they’ve found no connection between Lanier and the two dead men.

It wasn’t clear Wednesday evening if Lanier has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.