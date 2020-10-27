Gurecki’s body was discovered at Retro Environmental Inc., a remediation and demolition business, in Eldersburg. His obituary said Gurecki had been the president of that company since 2011.
Gurecki, of Hagerstown, was also a partner at Rath Enterprises, a Washington, D.C.-based construction company, along with Brown, according to his obituary.
Brown, of Mount Airy, has also been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Carroll County Times .