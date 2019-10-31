Police say the first attack happened Tuesday when Fuller grabbed a woman from behind, put her in a chokehold and tried to force her into his SUV. Her screams brought help from bystanders, and authorities say Fuller fled.

About an hour later, police say he tried to kidnap a teenage girl but her screams also brought help.

Police later stopped his vehicle and arrested him.

A phone listing for Fuller couldn’t immediately be found and jail records didn’t list an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD