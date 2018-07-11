MARYLAND

Man is charged with

assault after stabbing

A Maryland man was charged with assault after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Tuesday and fleeing with two children, causing an Amber alert to be issued, authorities said Wednesday.

At around 1 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the home of 35-year old Dwight Perry in the 700 block of West Side Drive in Gaithersburg for the report of a stabbing, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

Perry’s girlfriend was found inside the residence suffering from a stab wound to her lower back that was not life threatening, the statement said; the victim said Perry had stabbed her after an argument and fled with his two children.

Perry, who saw an Amber alert issued after the incident, stopped at a firehouse in Prince George’s County and turned himself in, the statement said. One of his children, an 18-month-old, was found at a day-care center and the other, a 9-year-old, was with a family member, according to Prince George’s County police.

Montgomery County police said Perry admitted to stabbing the victim, and he was charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault before being held without bond.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

U-Md. student escapes attack

while jogging near campus

A man tried to attack a woman as she jogged along a trail in Prince George’s County, and authorities are looking for the suspect, according to police at the University of Maryland at College Park.

The incident happened about a quarter mile from the College Park campus around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, who is a student at the university, told police she was jogging along the Paint Branch Trail near Pierce and Rhode Island avenues. She passed a man who was dressed in dark clothing and had a dark colored backpack.

He came toward her but she was able to get away and run. The suspect fled into the nearby woods.

Police patrolled the area and said they are reviewing nearby surveillance video cameras.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Teenager dies after car

crash injures 2 others

A 17-year-old driver from Burke who was involved in a car crash Tuesday that injured two teen passengers has died, Fairfax County police said.

Officers responded to the single-car crash near the intersection of Fairfax Station Road and Colewood Estates Road in Clifton shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. A Jeep was traveling westbound on Fairfax Station Road when it left the roadway and hit a tree, police said.

Two of the teens were airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the third was transported by ambulance. One of the teens was treated and released, and the other teen remains hospitalized.

Police believe the driver was speeding, and that alcohol was not involved in the crash. Police are not releasing the name of the dead teen, saying Virginia law prevents them from identifying a juvenile.