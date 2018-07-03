WASHINGTON — A Maryland man is accused of assaulting a uniformed U.S. Secret Service officer outside the White House while shouting for officers to kill him.

The Washington Post reports 20-year-old Steven Carmona of Wheaton, Maryland, was released from jail Tuesday and charged with assault. Court documents say an officer told Carmona he couldn’t park in a crosswalk near the White House. They say Carmona then “squared-off” against an officer and was taken to the ground by officers.

They say Carmona then punched one officer twice in the face. They say Carmona was shouting “where is the president” and “just end it, just kill me.” Carmona must report for drug testing and avoid a four-block area around the White House.

The newspaper reports it couldn’t reach Carmona and his lawyer for comment.

