BALTIMORE — A Maryland man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his mother.

News outlets report 37-year-old Michael Singleton is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Janie McCray. A statement by Baltimore Police says Singleton was arrested Tuesday.

The statement says police responded to a report of an unresponsive person last Halloween and found McCray shot in the back. It says McCray also had other signs of trauma to her upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Baltimore Sun says Singleton’s public defender couldn’t be reached for comment.

