Maryland Natural Resources Police said in court documents that officers were called Saturday morning to the Pine Knob Shelter on the Appalachian Trail near the border with Frederick County.
Officers found Cochrane and an adolescent boy in a camping tent north of the shelter that contained condoms and sex toys.
Police say DNA tests confirmed sexual contact and that Cochrane gave the boy crystal meth.
