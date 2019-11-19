The statement says the woman arrived at his apartment building around 2:30 a.m. Harriott is accused of then grabbing her and pushing her into a stairwell as they walked down a hallway together. Investigators say Harriott sexually assaulted the victim and slammed her face into a concrete wall before stealing her phone and running away.
News outlets report Harriott was arrested later Friday and is being held without bond.
