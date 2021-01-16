Investigators said 52-year-old Augustus Redditt of Baltimore activated the ambulance’s emergency equipment in an effort to move vehicles out of the way.
Police said Redditt eventually lost control of the ambulance near Tarbutton Mill Road and crashed.
Redditt was treated for his injuries and charged with vehicle theft, driving under the influence, drug possession and related traffic offenses.
It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.
