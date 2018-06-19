BALTIMORE — A Maryland man has been convicted of conspiring to take part in a racketeering enterprise as part of a gang.

WJZ-TV cites a U.S. Department of Justice release that says 25-year-old Lamont Jones was also convicted Tuesday of conspiring to distribute narcotics. Court documents say Jones was a part of the “Up Da Hill” gang, which operates in the Cherry Hill area of Baltimore.

The release says Jones and other gang members sold crack cocaine, heroin and other narcotics. It also says Jones was involved in two shootings and the murder of a rival gang member, as well as an assault and stabbing.

The release says Jones could face life in prison when sentenced in October.

___

Information from: WJZ-TV, http://www.wjz.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.