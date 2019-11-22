Turner faces three life sentences plus 80 years at a February sentencing.
Prosecutors said Turner and a second defendant, Bobie Barncord, abducted Jones at knife point from a Family Dollar Store in 2018. Jones’ body was found the next morning by firefighters in a burned house.
Barncord’s trial is scheduled for March.
A state’s attorney’s office spokeswoman said that Turner told police he and Barncord killed Jones because they thought she had stolen Barncord’s cellphone.
