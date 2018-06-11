FREDERICK, Md. — Authorities in Maryland are conducting investigations into the death of a man who experienced breathing problems after running from sheriff’s deputies who were trying to arrest him.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says it learned Friday evening that 27-year-old Robert Joseph Robey had died. Officials said Monday that they are still awaiting autopsy results.

Authorities say deputies went to a residence about 6:30 a.m. last Thursday to serve an arrest warrant on Robey for violating probation and reckless endangerment.

Officials say Robey fled on foot but was captured after a brief chase. He then told deputies that he had a history of asthma and was having difficulty breathing. He was given his inhaler and but later went into cardiac arrest.

