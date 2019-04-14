THE DISTRICT

Md. man dies after stabbing in Southeast

A 46-year-old Maryland man was fatally stabbed Saturday afternoon in Southeast Washington, police said. The man, Chester Belfield, of Temple Hills, Md., was found shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Southern Avenue, suffering from multiple stab wounds, D.C. police said. He was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

— Ian Shapira

MARYLAND

Double shooting kills one in Pr. George's

Prince George’s County police are investigating a double shooting Sunday morning that killed one man and wounded another.

Shortly after 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home at the 3500 block of Maywood Lane in Suitland, police said. When they arrived, they found two adult men with gunshot wounds. One was taken to a hospital, while the other was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is under investigation. Police ask anyone with tips to call 866-411-8477.

— Ian Shapira

Motorcyclist killed in Frederick collision

A 29-year-old Maryland man driving a Harley-Davidson on Saturday night was killed when his motorcycle crossed the center line of the road and struck an oncoming vehicle, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Fowler was traveling west in the 11000 block of Old Annapolis Road in Frederick shortly after 11 p.m. when his motorcycle crashed into a Subaru Forester heading east. Fowler, who lived in Frederick, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Subaru was treated at the crash site and released. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

— Ian Shapira

VIRGINIA

Va. Tech renames historical building

Virginia Tech has named its second-oldest building for an enslaved family whose history was in danger of being forgotten.

The Roanoke Times reports a three-room, white home near the Duck Pond is now named the Fraction Family House. Virginia Tech’s Board of Visitors voted unanimously on the name in early April.

Historians believe the Fractions had the most family members who lived at the Smithfield, Solitude and Whitethorne plantations on land that’s now part of Virginia Tech’s campus, as well as the Hethwood area of Blacksburg.

— Associated Press

