The site of the shooting is in the Barry Farm area.

No information was available about suspects or motive.

— Martin Weil

Man shot on Memorial Day dies of injuries

A second victim in a Memorial Day shooting in the Columbia Heights area has died, police said.

Willie Leon Brown Jr., 19, of Northwest Washington, died of his injuries Saturday after he was shot May 25 in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street NW, D.C. police said Sunday. He had been taken to a hospital in critical condition.

AD

AD

The first victim, Christopher Beckwith Jr., 22, also of Northwest, died at a hospital on the day of the shooting, according to police.

The shooting happened in front of an apartment complex in Northwest Washington.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Woman dies after jumping from truck

Police say a woman has died on a Western Maryland highway after jumping out of a moving pickup truck in the middle of an argument.

Maryland State Police said Sunday that Nicole Renae Whitcomb, 23, of Hanover, Penn., was pronounced at a hospital.

Police say she was a passenger in a Ford F250 driven by a 32-year-old man from Hanover on Hanover Pike in Manchester shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday.

AD

Police say the two were arguing, and Whitcomb attempted to get out of the truck while it was moving and was run over by the truck.

No charges have been filed. The police investigation is ongoing.

AD

— Associated Press

THE REGION

Swimmer presumed drowned in Potomac

A swimmer was missing and presumed drowned after he jumped in the Potomac River south of Great Falls on Sunday, authorities said.

After jumping into the river from the Virginia shore in the Sandy Landing area, the man appeared to be in distress and friends went in to help, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

However, Piringer said, the man went under and never reappeared. He said searchers looked for the man in vain, and by 7:30 p.m. Sunday, he was presumed drowned.

AD

Authorities resumed the search on Monday morning.

No name was released, and Piringer described the man only as a young adult.