THE DISTRICT

Md. man shot dead in Southeast Washington

A man was fatally shot early Thursday morning in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. in the first block of Halley Place SE, near South Capitol Street and Interstate 295, police said.

Officers arrived to find a man with “multiple gunshot wounds.” He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have identified the man as Brian Kennedy Jr., 27, of Temple Hills, Md. An investigation is ongoing.

MARYLAND

Va. woman charged with armed carjacking

A man told police he was driving to work around midnight Wednesday in North Potomac when he saw another vehicle stopped on the road. A woman got out, waved him down and then walked to his car.

When he rolled down his window, she said she needed a ride to the District. But after she got into his Subaru Outback, the situation turned ugly, police said.

The woman pulled a gun, held it to the man’s head and told him to get out along Amberlea Farm Drive and Dufief Mill Road, according to Montgomery County police. She then drove off in the car.

A few minutes later, a police officer saw the Subaru at Darnestown and Muddy Branch roads and tried to stop it, but she kept driving and led police on a chase before crashing into trees along Clara Barton Parkway.

The woman, whom police have identified as Awa Rahman, 19, of Alexandria, Va., was treated at a hospital for injuries not considered to be life threatening and processed at the Montgomery County Detention Center. Rahman has been charged with armed carjacking and making a false statement to a police officer.

The man was not injured, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

THE REGION

Dozens charged after raid on Eastern Shore

More than three dozen people, some with ties to organized gangs, were arrested and charged on Maryland’s Eastern Shore with involvement in crimes including second-degree assault and robbery and drug-related charges.

The arrests, announced Thursday, were part of “Operation Hide and Seek,” a multistate raid.

Officials with the Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit said authorities from Maryland, Delaware and Virginia targeted suspects with active arrest warrants, particularly people thought to be involved in gang activity.

More than 40 people were arrested Feb. 20, officials said; 24 had ties to gangs in Maryland and outside the state.

The agencies involved include the Delaware State Police, the Cambridge Police Department and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland.

— Dana Hedgpeth